NEXVOO® Readies Product Line for Upcoming School Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXVOO®, a global communications technology and healthcare equipment provider, has announced additions to their product line, adding tech offerings such as an HD 1080p USB video camera and antibacterial hand wipes.
“Schools are beginning to move ahead with safety strategies for the new year,” said NEXVOO® President of U.S. and International Operations John Gayman. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty out there, but whether schools will be employing eLearning technology, heightened PPE-based safety standards—or both, most likely—we are prepared to help.”
NEXVOO® has the following protective equipment in stock and ready to ship:
- Disposable wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Nitrile gloves
“Educators have safety top of mind,” said NEXVOO® Chief Revenue Officer Steven Schmidt. “Masks, gloves, sanitary wipes—these are all without a doubt crucial to slowing the spread of the virus as the weather cools this fall.”
Since the pandemic reached the United States earlier this year, NEXVOO® has delivered over ten million units of personal protective equipment, primarily across the United States, as well as to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.
Paul Roemen
“Schools are beginning to move ahead with safety strategies for the new year,” said NEXVOO® President of U.S. and International Operations John Gayman. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty out there, but whether schools will be employing eLearning technology, heightened PPE-based safety standards—or both, most likely—we are prepared to help.”
NEXVOO® has the following protective equipment in stock and ready to ship:
- Disposable wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Nitrile gloves
“Educators have safety top of mind,” said NEXVOO® Chief Revenue Officer Steven Schmidt. “Masks, gloves, sanitary wipes—these are all without a doubt crucial to slowing the spread of the virus as the weather cools this fall.”
Since the pandemic reached the United States earlier this year, NEXVOO® has delivered over ten million units of personal protective equipment, primarily across the United States, as well as to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.
Paul Roemen
NEXVOO
+1 866-910-8366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn