BCW Group Develops Global Payments Strategy for Klaytn
Global payments platform strategy partnershipHONG KONG, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCW Group is working with Klaytn to advance its growth and expansion as a public blockchain platform.
BCW Group is a strategy consulting firm that specialises in digital payments, digital assets, and DLT infrastructure. BCW Group works closely with Klaytn to map out strategic directions, key technical elements, and execution methodology. The BCW consulting team has been integral in establishing key partnerships as creating bridges for adoption across retail, enterprise, infrastructure & trading are key tenets for BCW Group.
Klaytn is the highly anticipated public blockchain platform of Korea’s leading mobile company Kakao. With a lightning quick consensus protocol and over seventy companies in its ecosystem, Klaytn aims to disrupt the Korean mobile economy with its utility token KLAY. Klaytn is envisioning a world of seamless adoption of blockchain based services and brought in digital payments expert BCW Group to assist in developing its global payments strategy.
As it develops its global payments strategy, Klaytn is recruiting top experts to weave together the necessary components to build a world class payments network. BCW Group joins a prestigious ecosystem of partners working to expand the infrastructure of the network.
Oojin Mudgett, Head of Korea for BCW Group is excited by the potential, “The impact on the market and the speed to market through its cooperation with global partners, including Kakao, is impressive. It is a perfect use case of enterprise joining the decentralised industry, where there are few peers. The advantages of implementing blockchain in a super-app ecosystem to empower community in games, micropayments, mobility and content are significant. We are looking forward to a better way to connect with digital services in our daily lives.”
About BCW Group:
We are a strategy consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia's - -fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments -- and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy. Reach out to see how we can transform your digital payments business: payments@bcw.group
About Klaytn
Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and a friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.
