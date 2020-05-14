MoonPay Partners with MakerDAO to Offer Easy Access to Dai

MakerDao & MoonPay Partner to Offer Card Processing for Dai

MakerDao creates ecosystem program to offer simple debit & credit card purchasing capability of Dai with global processor MoonPay

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MakerDAO’s vision of creating a transparent and inclusive lending platform has become more accessible as it partners with fiat to crypto payments solution provider, MoonPay Adoption of the Dai stablecoin has grown exponentially across a wide range of businesses that see the value and utility of Maker’s products. However, easy and convenient purchases of Dai directly have remained a barrier to those who stand to benefit from the new digital currency.MoonPay solves this problem by offering developer tools and a simple checkout interface for purchasing Dai with a debit/credit card or bank wire. Developers can integrate MoonPay directly inside their decentralised applications to offer users direct access to Dai, bypassing the additional friction when redirecting users to a cryptocurrency exchange.With the help of BCW Group, a strategic consulting firm that specialises in digital assets and payments, MoonPay created its Maker Ecosystem Program to allow for expedited onboarding of Maker partners and developers--planned for immediate launch. MakerDAO and MoonPay’s first collaborative effort began in April during the Red Cross FIFA Playstation tournament in Argentina. MoonPay made it easier for donations to come in via card purchases of Dai. The donated funds will be used for Red Cross humanitarian projects in Argentina.Commenting on the partnership, Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-founder and CEO of MoonPay said: “MakerDAO is arguably one of the most exciting and innovative projects on Ethereum and in crypto. What has traditionally held back cryptocurrencies for payments is their volatility. Stablecoins like Dai open up a wide range of real-world applications within decentralised finance like savings and interest. At MoonPay we’re proud to support the MakerDAO developer ecosystem with global fiat connectivity tools to accelerate the adoption of Dai.”“MoonPay provides Dai with global coverage, enabling important infrastructure for the ecosystem,” said Gustav Arentoft, who manages business development for MakerDAO in Europe, “and after a successful launch integration in LATAM, we look forward to seeing growth in other regions.”Please email moonpay@bcw.group for information about the Maker Ecosystem Program.About Maker:Maker is a decentralised organization dedicated to bringing financial stability and transparency to the world economy. Maker enables the generation of Dai, the world’s first unbiased currency and leading decentralised stablecoin.About MoonPay:MoonPay is the new standard for fiat to crypto. We are a marketplace between cryptocurrency exchanges and users facilitating instant non-custodial purchases of major cryptocurrencies. Our mission is to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Founded in 2018, MoonPay is working with leading companies to solve the fiat to crypto onramp challenge. We offer best-in-class developer tools, including a customizable widget and public APIs, to enable companies to build seamless cryptocurrency purchase experiences. MoonPay currently operates in over 60 countries and provides 24/7 customer support in 8 languages.About BCW Group:BCW Group is a strategy consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia’s fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments - and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy. Reach out to us to see how we can transform your digital payments business at payments@bcw.group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.