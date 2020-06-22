Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Draft CWD management plan slated for presentation at upcoming Commission meeting

The draft plan is posted online. 

6/22/2020 6:44:38 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be asked to approve Wyoming’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan at their upcoming July meeting in Rawlins. The draft plan includes final recommendations from the CWD Working Group, the public and Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The draft plan is posted online. 

During the final input period, Game and Fish received 148 comments from the public and feedback was incorporated into the draft. Many of the comments were directed toward feedground management, which will be addressed later this year in a separate public process. 

Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife for Game and Fish said if approved, the plan will be the starting point for Game and Fish to move forward with deer and elk management in the face of CWD. 

“The working group and the public invested significant thought and time into our CWD management plan,” Edberg said. “That input, combined with the science and expertise of the department and other experts, produced a plan that gives wildlife managers a suite of options to manage CWD. We are thankful for a public process that was collaborative and invested in the best choices for the sustainability of current and future deer and elk populations.” 

Game and Fish, working group co-chairs and Dr. Jessica Western, facilitator from the University of Wyoming the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, will present the plan for approval to the Commission who meets July 16-17. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, presentation of the plan was delayed from the spring so the public could participate in-person.  More detailed information on the Commission meeting and the time of the CWD presentation will be available in coming weeks. 

The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

 

(Janet Milek - (307) 233-6404)

- WGFD -

