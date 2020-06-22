DLI issues over $47M in UI payments for the week of June 15 through June 19

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that approximately 46,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $47M were issued over the week of June 15 through June 19, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“As folks safely return to work in a reopened Montana economy, it is imperative we keep our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those impacted by COVID-19 as quickly and accurately as possible,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “We know how important these payments are to Montanans whose livelihoods were upended by the pandemic.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 15 through June 19:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 15-Jun $7,134,453 $18,106,800 $252,719 $756,000 $460,342 $26,710,314 28,942 16-Jun $975,463 $2,508,600 $1,719,196 $5,773,200 $73,542 $11,050,001 11,420 17-Jun $1,293,628 $1,323,600 $253,838 $1,015,200 $55,819 $3,942,085 2,660 18-Jun $422,295 $898,200 $359,251 $1,092,000 $24,724 $2,796,470 1,595 19-Jun $354,024 $656,400 $377,061 $1,117,800 $18,048 $2,523,333 1,197 Total $10,179,863 $23,493,600 $2,962,065 $9,754,200 $632,475 $47,022,203 45,814

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.