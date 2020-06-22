Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces transcend All Organic 25mg CBD Gummies
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has introduced its transcend all natural, fully-infused CBD gummies in a 25mg version.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its new transcend 25mg CBD gummies. The product introduction helps further improve its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line with higher strength gummies unlike most others currently marketed.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules and CBD topicals for both people and pets.
“We wanted to extend our current product line,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “So we introduced our 100% Vegan and 100% Organic CBD gummies in a much stronger 25mg version. These distinctive gummies are all natural, oil-infused and great tasting, and provide a convenient way to get your daily dose. Made with our 100% organic CBD oil processed from Colorado grown hemp, you can be sure you’re getting a gummy that lives up to Imbue standards at a higher dose!”
With mixed natural flavors of green apple, raspberry lemonade, mango and watermelon, they’re sure to be a sweet spot in your day. Packaged in a unique clear container with 30 gummies each.
The product is available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuecbd
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
+1 760-318-5401
email us here