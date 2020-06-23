Sureline Systems Strengthens Partnership with Google Cloud to Provide Sponsored Migrations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureline Systems, a leader in enterprise-class on-premises and cloud, physical and virtual server Migration and Disaster Recovery solutions is announcing a partnership with Google Cloud to deliver sponsored migrations to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). For qualified opportunities in 2020, Sureline will support migration from any source to GCP.
Sureline is a Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner providing technology and solutions for migration and DR to GCP. Sureline’s SUREedge Migrator and SUREedge DR allows GCP customers to rapidly migrate any workload from physical or virtual systems into GCP, or use GCP as a DR site.
Sureline’s SUREedge Migrator simplifies and accelerates the process of migrating to GCP from any source. By automating and providing a workflow for planning, capturing, and replicating in a secure (encrypted) bandwidth-friendly manner, SUREedge manages conversion to the GCP format and recovery at GCP without the usual complexity of migration.
SUREedge DR and GCP offer a very cost-effective DR solution for enterprises. The solution allows you to take advantage of the Cloud by using only what you need and paying for what you use during normal operations. SUREedge does not require hot standby systems in GCP for DR, while still offering the option for aggressive RPO and RTO, thus optimizing the costs of operations.
SUREedge is an Application Mobility technology for Migration and Disaster Recovery (DR) that is hardware and hypervisor agnostic. SUREedge allows you to capture any system image and recover on GCP. SUREedge’s capability to do incremental capture and updates allows you to migrate, test, apply final incremental updates, and cut-over with minimal downtime. SUREedge’s ultra-bandwidth friendly and secure dedupe replication also allows customers to migrate workloads within reasonable periods, as well as build DR solutions with stringent RPO/RTO requirements cost effectively.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
Sneha Lundia
