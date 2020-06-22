Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on Route 15 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane restrictions near the ramps adjacent to the Interstate 180 ramps in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, June 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge inspections on the bridges that span the Lycoming Creek. Work will be performed between 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, weather permitting.

Route 15 Northbound Traffic • Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed upon exiting Interstate 180 westbound and entering Route 15 northbound.

Route 15 Southbound Traffic • Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while exiting Route 15 southbound to Interstate 180 eastbound.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, and drive with caution, through the work zone.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, through the work zone.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

###