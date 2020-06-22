VENDE SOCIAL ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO VENDE DIGITAL TO BETTER EMPHASIZE DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERTISE

Vende Digital is a Full Service B2B Digital Agency

Dallas, Texas - (For Immediate Release) - Vende Social, a full service B2B Digital Agency, announced that it is changing its name to Vende Digital. The name change reflects the company’s broader digital marketing experience and expertise.

“For the last 20 years we have been helping companies close more business with digital marketing,” said Paul Slack, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of Vende Digital. “However, what we do hasn't always been called digital marketing. To celebrate our 20th anniversary, and to have our brand better reflect what we do, we are excited to rebrand as Vende Digital.”

Vende Digital has been helping B2B’s develop winning online solutions since 2000. As a boutique B2B agency, Vende Digital is nimble and outcome focused. The broad digital marketing experience and expertise at Vende Digital includes not only social media and social selling, but also proven strategy and planning processes. These digital services include online advertising, lead generation, content marketing, search engine optimization, and marketing automation.

The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's product and services

About Vende Digital

Venda Digital is a boutique B2B digital agency based in Dallas Fort Worth. With 20 years in business, Vende Digital has decades of combined marketing experience. As Premier Google Partners, Vende Digital has worked for hundred of B2B clients across most industry segments. Outcome focused, and masters of turning suspects into MQLs and SQLs, the team at Vende Digital is passionate about making valuable differences for each of their clients. At Vende Digital, growing your business is our business.

For more information on Vende Digital, visit https://vendedigital.com/

