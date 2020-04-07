Copper Mobile Announces Free 6-Week Training Program

Free Technology Industry Training Program

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laid off? Start your new career in Technology with a 6-week free training program from Copper Mobile. Ranked among D-FW’s Top 100 Places to Work 2019, Copper Mobile is launching a new initiative aimed at helping recently laid off workers to transition into a tech career. This free 6-week training program also enables learning by getting involved in live industry projects. Participants with these newly acquired tech skills are thus enabled to work from home in this new post-COVID world that we will be living in.

START YOUR NEW TECH CAREER

Learn from industry experts and have an opportunity for an internship or even a full time role through this training program. Experience live training from the Copper Mobile team in 2-hour sessions, three times a week, plus a 2-hour Q&A session after every training.

Four training areas include:

- Strategy & Design

- Business Analysis

- Development

- Sales & Marketing

The tech space is poised to emerge as a high growth sector as digital transformation is inevitable while businesses learn to practice social distancing. Through this industry training program,we are enabling a new talent pool to acquire the necessary skills for delivering digital solutions to the world.

Technology Industry Training Program

Cost: Free

For Info: For information visit https://www.coppermobile.com/training/



About Copper Mobile

Ranked one of DFW’s Top 100 Places to Work 2019, Copper Mobile is Dallas- Fort Worth's leading custom mobile app development company. Copper Mobile builds apps that make business sense and helping companies transform their processes saving them both time and money. A leading enterprise mobile app development company, Copper Mobile has been helping businesses solve complex problems through innovative mobile solutions since 2010. Our team is passionate about software and mobile technology that translates and delivers your vision into intuitive applications, big and small.

For more information on Copper Mobile, visit https://www.coppermobile.com



