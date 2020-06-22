Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,213 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex- Burglary/ Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                              

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2020 0330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollister Hill Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary/larceny                                            

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/22/2020 Troopers took a report of a theft from a barn on Hollister Hill

Road in Marshfield.  Multiple items were taken from inside the barn and outside.

 Anyone with information on the property stolen from this incident or a suspect

is asked to please call the Vermont State Police- Middlesex Barracks.

You just read:

Middlesex- Burglary/ Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.