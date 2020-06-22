Middlesex- Burglary/ Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2020 0330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollister Hill Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary/larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/22/2020 Troopers took a report of a theft from a barn on Hollister Hill

Road in Marshfield. Multiple items were taken from inside the barn and outside.

Anyone with information on the property stolen from this incident or a suspect

is asked to please call the Vermont State Police- Middlesex Barracks.