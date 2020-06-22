Carbon County: Daytime Work on US 209

County: Carbon Municipality: Franklin Township Road name: US 209/Interchange Road Between: Pine Top Drive and Elm Street Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Weekday lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Check 511PA.com or call 511 prior to travel to find the exact location of work each day. Start date: 6/22/20 Est completion date: 7/10/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

