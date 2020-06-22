Route 6N Interchange with Interstate 90 Eastbound Closure Extended

The closure of the Route 6N interchange with Interstate 90 eastbound near mile marker 3 in Springfield Township, Erie County is being extended to July 3, 2020.

The closure is necessary as part of the reconstruction of I-90 from the Ohio state line to Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill). Lane restrictions and speed limit reductions are also in place along the work area.

A detour is posted using Route 20 and Route 215.

Once reopened, motorists may encounter additional temporary, short-term closures of the ramp and exit in order to complete paving.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Interstate 90 Reconstruction tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #