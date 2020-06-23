Darwin Automotive’s “Documents on Demand” Enables Full Virtual F&I Experience
The final application needed for virtual F&I is now available to all auto dealers for free
A fully virtual experience is what customers need and want right now and Darwin ‘Documents on Demand’ is the final application that makes that happen.”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darwin Automotive (“Darwin”) an automotive software provider that enables a seamless, transparent, shopping experience while increasing profitability, today released the final application needed for virtual F&I, Darwin “Documents on Demand.” Darwin is giving the tool for free to all new and previous auto dealer customers.
— Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive
Darwin “Documents on Demand” includes the following features and functionality:
• Flex Forms: All dealership documents can be uploaded into the system and printed as PDFs.
• Usign– All documents that allow for electronic signature can be mapped within the application by the user with just a few clicks. This includes installment agreements that allow for e-signature collection.
• Smart Stips– This feature allows the manager to send a secure link to a customer so they can upload items including proof of residency or insurance, driver’s license, etc., from any device. They are then stored in Darwin’s electronic deal jacket.
• Signing: A single signing ceremony can happen in one place that includes all deal documents required.
Before activation users are required to attend a training webinar.
“JM&A Group leads the industry in Virtual F&I, which is further enabled by Darwin's suite of products. The potential for time savings and new revenue streams through Virtual F&I is an exciting proposition for our industry as consumer preferences and buying habits shift,” stated Scott Gunnell, group vice president of business strategy and operational excellence at JM&A Group, one of the largest providers of F&I products in the automotive industry. “Advancements and widespread availability of digital tools like Darwin’s on-demand offering accelerate dealers’ success in the virtual space. By using these tools, dealers can advance their digital retail strategy and provide a consistent experience regardless of how or when your customers prefer to purchase,” Gunnell continued.
“A fully virtual experience is what customers need and want right now and Darwin ‘Documents on Demand’ is the final application that makes that happen. Even better, we are providing it at no cost as we appreciate the loyalty our customers have shown and want to thank them. Dealers just need to complete a short training webinar to ensure the most efficient usage. As COVID-19 is still impacting the market we are continuing to develop applications that enable dealers to profitably service their customers in a contactless way,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive.
Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 6,300 dealerships subscribed to its programs and was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform last month and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.
For more information, contact sales@darwinautomotive.com, call 1-732-781-9010, or visit: https://darwinautomotive.com.
About Darwin Automotive:
More information is available at https://darwinautomotive.com, or by calling 1-732-781-9010.
Jeff Stafford
Darwin Automotive
+1 727-288-2159
email us here