NEVIS ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL MANGO FESTIVAL FOR 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent announcement that the annual Nevis Mango Festival 2020 will be rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19, it has since been decided that the event will go ahead after all - but in a virtual fashion!
The 3-day Nevis Mango Festival, originally scheduled to take place on the 4th of July weekend, has become a fixture on culinary calendars for foodies. Chefs from across the region, along with a visiting celebrity chef, embrace an epic culinary challenge dedicated to the mango and the creation of cuisine inspired by mangos. The only caveat is that the mangos that are used must be one of the 40+ varieties that grow on the island.
The festival is an initiative by the Nevis Tourism Authority who have decided that it can go ahead after all on the weekend of 3-5th July, but for this year only – it will take place online!
The virtual Nevis Mango Festival will be launched on social media on Fri 19th June. It will commence on Fri July 3 with a virtual mango tasting on all media platforms including local television. The Mango Festival Cook-Off held at Cleveland Gardens will start at 10am on Sat 4th July with local chefs in attendance and will be live-streamed both on local television and on the Nevis Tourism Authority social media platforms. Finally, Sun July 5th sees the virtual Master Class with Iron Chef Judy Joo.
In making the announcement, the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Ms. Jadine Yarde, said, “The Nevis Mango Festival has become a staple on our tourism calendar. The unprecedented situation of Covid-19 has meant our main priority continues to be the health and safety of visitors, colleagues, Nevisians and the people of the global community. Whilst it was not possible to host the event this year, we realised we could do so virtually and still share this fabulous unique Nevisian celebration with our friends of Nevis in the wider global community. “
Yarde added “These are challenging times, but they will come to an end. We will prevail and we will be here to welcome visitors when they are ready and able to travel again. In the meantime we will bring the delights of Nevis to our visitors and friends in a virtual fashion via our social media channels.”
For more information about Nevis, travel and accommodations please visit www.nevisisland.com
Jane Hansom
