Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,140 in the last 365 days.

Crews to temporarily close 15th Street bridge over I-80 for pavement patching

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the 15th Street bridge over Interstate 80 for pavement patching work.

The closure will last from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday, June 22. Please note the schedule is subject to change, including due to weather conditions or equipment availability.

Travelers and commuters should plan an alternate route to their destinations until the pavement work is complete. Emergency Services will have access to cross the bridge if necessary.

This work is part of a larger milling and paving maintenance project taking place in various locations around Albany County this month.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

You just read:

Crews to temporarily close 15th Street bridge over I-80 for pavement patching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.