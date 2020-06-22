Crews to temporarily close 15th Street bridge over I-80 for pavement patching

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the 15th Street bridge over Interstate 80 for pavement patching work.

The closure will last from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday, June 22. Please note the schedule is subject to change, including due to weather conditions or equipment availability.

Travelers and commuters should plan an alternate route to their destinations until the pavement work is complete. Emergency Services will have access to cross the bridge if necessary.

This work is part of a larger milling and paving maintenance project taking place in various locations around Albany County this month.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.