Fast Track Your Summer Body – No Equipment Needed
Reverse crunches to work not only your abdominal muscles but your core stabilizers and oblique muscles.
The Houstonian Club's staff of highly certified personal trainers have curated a list of three exercises that will have you looking and feeling your best.
Having a summer body is not just about losing weight and being thin. It's about being the best version of yourself physically and mentally.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When COVID-19 forced gyms to close, everyone from dedicated athletes to workout newbies were hit hard. Amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, many found it hard to keep up with virtual workouts, and it was almost impossible to get even the most mundane exercise equipment as many retailers were sold out. Lack of gyms and equipment has left many scrambling to get summer-ready late in the season. Not to worry, because whether you are taking advantage of gym time or working out at home, The Houstonian Club's staff of personal trainers has put together three exercises that will fast track your summer body. The best part is there is no equipment necessary.
— Matt McCullough, Certified Personal Trainer at The Houstonian Club
Each exercise can be performed in a gym or your home and are broken up into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of difficulty. Photos of each exercise available here.
Squat
According to Houstonian Club trainer, Jordan Weichers, BA in Exercise Science, CSCS, CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, USA Weightlifting Level 1, squats are a great functional movement that involves all the muscles in the legs and core. Beginners should focus on 2 sets of 6-12 repetitions and over time progress up to 6 sets of 6-20 repetitions depending on your goals.
Beginner: Squat to Box (can use a hard chair in place of the box)
Start with a high box and progress to a lower box over time. Make sure you control yourself down and keep your feet flat, knees tracking over the ankles, and spine neutral. Address any flexibility and mobility issues in the ankles, knees, hips, and spine.
Intermediate: Bodyweight Squat
Continue to control yourself down and keep your feet flat, knees tracking over the ankles, and spine neutral. Lower your hips as low as possible while maintaining this technique. If you cannot maintain technique, address flexibility, or mobility issues.
Advanced: Squat with Resistance (shown with a kettlebell, any weighted object will do)
Start with light resistance and progress over time. Maintain your technique from the beginner and intermediate stages. Resistance can be added in various ways with bands, kettlebells, dumbbells, or a barbell.
Abs
Looking for a six-pack? Andrew Chaddick, BS, and MS in Kinesiology, CSCS, and Performance Enhancement Specialist, recommends reverse crunches to work not only your abdominal muscles but your core stabilizers and oblique muscles, as well. Chaddick recommends starting with 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions and once you are able to do 3 sets of 15, you should advance yourself to the next level.
Beginner - Reverse Crunch
Lie flat on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and hands by your side. As you exhale, roll your knees to your chest, bringing your hips off the ground. Squeeze your abs as tight as possible and slowly move back to the start position. You should feel your lower abs working and a gentle stretch in your lower back. For added intensity, extend your legs out straight as you roll back to the floor.
Intermediate - Reverse Crunch with a Twist
Begin by lying flat on your back with your legs extended and your hands by your side. As you exhale, roll both knees toward your right shoulder, raise your hips off the floor and engage your lower abs and obliques. Slowly return to the start position and repeat to the left shoulder. For added intensity, press your legs straight at the top of the motion while keeping the twist.
Advanced - The Candlestick
Begin by lying flat on your back with your legs extended and arms by your side. As you exhale, drive your arms into the ground, bring your legs as high as possible, raise your hips, and attempt the "candlestick" position with your feet straight in the air. Once balanced in the top position, slowly drop your legs and hips at the same speed until your hips touch the ground. Continue lowering the legs until they are approximately 18-24" off the floor while keeping your lower back pressed into the ground.
Push-Ups
According to Matt McCullough, BSE in Exercise Physiology, MS in Kinesiology, CSCS, USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, push-ups are a foundational exercise and cornerstone for upper body strength, scapular (shoulder blade) control, and core stability. For beginners, McCullough recommends 3 sets of as many reps as possible until you can achieve 10 repetitions.
Beginner: Incline Push Up
An incline push-up can be done on a wall, a counter/bar, or a sturdy piece of furniture. Start with your chest resting on the structure that you'll be pushing up from with your hands at chest level, just outside shoulder with apart. With your elbows back and out, in the shape of an arrowhead, push away from the structure until your elbows are fully extended. Bend elbows back and down like an arrow, lower yourself as low as possible, or until your chest touches the structure again.
Intermediate: Flat Ground Push Up
Lie face down on the floor and place your hands on the ground right outside of your chest. With your elbows back in the shape of an arrow push off of the ground until your elbows are completely locked out. Then bend your elbows back and down until your chest touches the ground. Make sure you are keeping your back as flat as a board throughout the movement. Widen your hands to target the shoulders and chest more, or narrow your hands to focus more on your triceps.
Advanced: Decline Push Up
Start with your feet on an elevated surface, such as a chair or coffee table. Have your hands outside of your chest and your elbows back and out like an arrow. While keeping your back flat as a board, push off the ground your elbows are fully locked. Then, lower yourself by bending the elbows back and down until your chest touches the ground.
