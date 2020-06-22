Fast Track Your Summer Body – No Equipment Needed

Squats are a great functional movement that involves all the muscles in the legs and core. Reverse crunches to work not only your abdominal muscles but your core stabilizers and oblique muscles. Push-ups are a foundational exercise and cornerstone for upper body strength, scapular (shoulder blade) control, and core stability.

The Houstonian Club's staff of highly certified personal trainers have curated a list of three exercises that will have you looking and feeling your best.

Having a summer body is not just about losing weight and being thin. It's about being the best version of yourself physically and mentally.” — Matt McCullough, Certified Personal Trainer at The Houstonian Club