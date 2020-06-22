Detour Coming to Weaver Hill Road in Clinton County

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a state-owned arch culvert on a municipally owned roadway will begin in early July. The culvert spans Little Plum Run on Weaver Hill Road in Dunnstable Township, Clinton County. Replacing the structure will remove it from the list of Clinton County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT intends to begin excavation and installation of erosion and sedimentation controls on or before July 1. Starting Monday, July 6, the road will be closed at the culvert site. A detour using Weaver Hill Road, Big Plum Road, Route 1008 (Park Avenue) and Route 1003 (Little Plum Road) will be implemented. It will remain in place for the duration of the project.

The existing arch culvert was built in 1984, is 11-feet long and carries an average of 383 vehicles daily. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT will perform the excavation, install the erosion and sedimentation control measures, provide traffic control, demolish the existing culvert and complete backfilling once the new culvert is installed. The contractor will install the new culvert and complete approach paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. The project cost is $192,500.

PennDOT anticipates completing the work by the end July, but it will open the bridge to traffic earlier if work progress allows. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

