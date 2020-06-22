Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 271 Virtual Public Meeting

PARIS – TxDOT will host an online virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. June 30, 2020, to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 271 in Lamar and Red River Counties.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for US 271 from Loop 286 in Paris, Texas, southeastward to .2 miles north of the Trent Lake Bridge in Lamar and Red River Counties. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this portion of the roadway.

The proposed improvements include:

  • Widening US 271 from two lanes to a four‑lane divided highway from Loop 286 in Paris to Pattonville, Texas
  • Widening US 271 from two lanes to a four‑lane divided highway from Pattonville, Texas, to the Red River County Line
  • Widening US 271 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway from the Lamar County Line to Business US 271-D
  • Widening US 271 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway from BU 271-D (.76 miles west of State Highway 37) to .283 miles north of the Trent Lake Bridge

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments must be received on or before July 15, 2020.

Comments can also be posted online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/US271_Paris or emailed to Ellen.Perry@txdot.gov .

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.

