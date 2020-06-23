SalesPad Launches SalesPad Desktop 5.0, Updated Version to Distribution and Inventory Management Software
Offers comprehensive workflow tools, license plating, EDI product improvements, and updates to the Case Tracker feature for more effective management.GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Rapids-based software company SalesPad has released an updated version of its inventory management solution, SalesPad Desktop 5.0. The update improves upon past iterations of the product, offering comprehensive workflow tools, license plating capabilities, EDI product improvements, and updates to the Case Tracker feature that allow for more effective equipment management.
Alex Schelhaas, SalesPad’s Software Product Manager, said he is excited to roll out this new and improved version of SalesPad Desktop’s offerings. “We’ve worked to really ground 5.0 around substantive business challenges, and we’ve crafted solutions rooted in solving those problems.”
These updates are intended to enhance operational processes, and to better support businesses throughout their entire order-to-cash cycle. Current SalesPad Desktop users can elect to update their system starting the week of June 22nd.
“Our new workflow tooling offers opportunities for process design, automation, and optimization of everyday business processes,” said Schelhaas. With these new advancements, users will be able to create their most powerful and comprehensive workflows yet, and the improvements don’t end there.
SalesPad Desktop’s newest version also offers license plating abilities to unite multiple items through grouping, which helps users avoid unnecessarily repeating steps in their packing process.
Paired with the advanced functionality of their Case Tracker feature, users can complete inventory management processes with fewer steps. Users will also have a better vantage point for handling more complex orders involving serialized inventory.
These new features, along with substantial improvement to EDI functions, offer a better, cleaner way to tackle business processes, from adding new SKUs, scanning and moving inventory quickly, onboarding new customers, and much more.
Since its inception,SalesPad Desktop has been designed specifically to help distributors optimize their end-to-end operations. The SalesPad organization continues to set the pace in developing solutions that address the hurdles associated with complex, high throughput inventory management.
