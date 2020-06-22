Clean-Up Project on Route 15 Southbound in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 southbound are advised of a lane restriction in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project, due to a previous tractor trailer crash.

On Tuesday, June 23, a contractor will be working on Route 15 southbound at mile marker 152 between the hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being performed.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

