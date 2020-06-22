Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102788

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/21/20 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Area of 952 South Rd, Marlboro, VT

ACCUSED: Evan Carr

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Brendan Burdick

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a fight on South Rd in Marlboro near the Fire Department. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined Brendan Burdick was out walking with a handheld RADAR speed detection unit. An argument started between Burdick and Evan Carr when Burdick yelled at Carr for speeding. The argument turned physical and was in the presence of children and neighbors. Burdick was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Carr was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Both parties were cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 6-22-20 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 6-22-20 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.