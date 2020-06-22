Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102788
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/21/20 2002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Area of 952 South Rd, Marlboro, VT
ACCUSED: Evan Carr
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Brendan Burdick
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a fight on South Rd in Marlboro near the Fire Department. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined Brendan Burdick was out walking with a handheld RADAR speed detection unit. An argument started between Burdick and Evan Carr when Burdick yelled at Carr for speeding. The argument turned physical and was in the presence of children and neighbors. Burdick was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Carr was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Both parties were cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 6-22-20 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 6-22-20 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.