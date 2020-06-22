Williston Barracks / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A102609
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-21-2020 / 0000 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eden Mini Mart
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary at the Eden Mini Mart. When Troopers arrived on scene it was found that someone had forced their way into the store. Taken from the store was money and cigarettes. Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.
