Williston Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102609

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-21-2020 / 0000 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eden Mini Mart

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary at the Eden Mini Mart. When Troopers arrived on scene it was found that someone had forced their way into the store. Taken from the store was money and cigarettes. Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

