Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,669 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A302549                          

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex                               

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/20 1750 hours

STREET: Berlin Pond Road

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sanders Drive

WEATHER: clear  

ROAD CONDITIONS: gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Brandon Perretta

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: TC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On the above listed date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Berlin Pond Road, Williamstown. Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of his vehicle and subsequently rolled down an embankment. The operator was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation ongoing.,

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.