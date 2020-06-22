Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A302549

TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/21/20 1750 hours

STREET: Berlin Pond Road

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sanders Drive

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Brandon Perretta

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: TC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above listed date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Berlin Pond Road, Williamstown. Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of his vehicle and subsequently rolled down an embankment. The operator was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation ongoing.,

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191