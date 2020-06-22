Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302549
TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/21/20 1750 hours
STREET: Berlin Pond Road
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sanders Drive
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Brandon Perretta
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: TC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above listed date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Berlin Pond Road, Williamstown. Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of his vehicle and subsequently rolled down an embankment. The operator was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation ongoing.,
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191