Royalton Barracks / DUI and Simple Assault on Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B201907 / 20B201909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga / Trooper Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 1635 hrs

STREET: Braintree Hill

TOWN: Braintree

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Summit Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Sunny/Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE

OPERATOR: Glenn A Gilman

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT: Unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundi

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger side

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/21/2020 Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Braintree Hill in the Town of Braintree. A short distance from the crash Troopers located Glenn Gilman. While being evaluated, Gilman became combative with EMS personal. Gilman was transported to Gifford Medical Center for further evaluation and released to Troopers. Subsequent investigation revealed Gilman was driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI and Simple Assault on Protected Professional

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 0800hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Matthew Chin

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933