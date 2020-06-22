Royalton Barracks / DUI and Simple Assault on Protected Professional
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B201907 / 20B201909
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga / Trooper Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 1635 hrs
STREET: Braintree Hill
TOWN: Braintree
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Summit Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Sunny/Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE
OPERATOR: Glenn A Gilman
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT: Unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundi
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger side
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/21/2020 Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Braintree Hill in the Town of Braintree. A short distance from the crash Troopers located Glenn Gilman. While being evaluated, Gilman became combative with EMS personal. Gilman was transported to Gifford Medical Center for further evaluation and released to Troopers. Subsequent investigation revealed Gilman was driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI and Simple Assault on Protected Professional
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 0800hrs
Matthew Chin
Trooper
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT 107
Royalton, Vermont
Dispatch: 802 234 9933