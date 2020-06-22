Appsian Publishes Findings from Latest SAP Security Survey. Report on Business Risks & Controls Now Available

Appsian

Appsian surveyed senior stakeholders at organizations using leading ERP applications to uncover their top concerns in the governance, risks, & compliance space

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data security today released its SAP Security Report, which is a comprehensive data source that provides an executive perspective on SAP business risks and controls. The survey was conducted to determine how critical it is for ERP applications such as SAP to support the foundation of business operations.

“Today’s rapidly changing landscape, coupled with the inherent complexities of SAP, has surfaced challenges in organizations trying to maintain a strong security posture while enabling productive business processes,” said Scott Lavery, Senior Director of Marketing at Appsian. “So, at the beginning of 2020, we surveyed senior decision-makers that use SAP in large enterprise organizations with a minimum of 3,000 employees or $1 billion in annual revenue. Our goal was to gain a better understanding of how organizations are evolving their ERP security and risk management practices, the kinds of risks they’re most concerned about, and how they view and prioritize user and system visibility, access control, oversight, and accountability,” he added.

To gain a better understanding of how organizations are evolving their ERP security and risk management practices, Appsian surveyed 160 senior stakeholders at organizations using the leading ERP applications to uncover their top concerns in the governance, risks, and compliance space.

According to the findings of this report, there are FOUR key factors that IT leaders are concerned with when it comes to their security and risk management practices. They are as following:

1. Business Process Risks Are Slipping Through the Cracks

2. IT Leaders Are Concerned About Excessive User Privileges

3. Misalignment to Business Objectives is Hurting Confidence in SAP Security

4. Limited Visibility into Data & Role Usage, Along with Complex Controls Are Hindering Progress

For more detailed information on this survey and the key findings, please visit https://www.appsian.com/sap-security-report/.

