New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 0133 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville Campground, Salisbury, VT
ACCUSED: Brady Real
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tallon Real
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Daryn Barsalou
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
VICTIM: Bryan Keffe
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/21/20 at approximately 0133 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at Kampersville Campground in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Brady Real (24) of Swanton, VT criminally threatened camp staff. Investigation also revealed Tallon Real (18) of Middlebury, VT and Daryn Barsalou (24) of Bristol, VT acted in a disorderly manner.
Tallon and Daryn were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the same date to answer to their respective charges. Attempts are currently being made to serve a citation to Brady.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.