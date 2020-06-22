New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 0133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville Campground, Salisbury, VT

ACCUSED: Brady Real

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tallon Real

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Daryn Barsalou

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

VICTIM: Bryan Keffe

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/21/20 at approximately 0133 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at Kampersville Campground in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Brady Real (24) of Swanton, VT criminally threatened camp staff. Investigation also revealed Tallon Real (18) of Middlebury, VT and Daryn Barsalou (24) of Bristol, VT acted in a disorderly manner.

Tallon and Daryn were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the same date to answer to their respective charges. Attempts are currently being made to serve a citation to Brady.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.