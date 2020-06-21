Middlesex Barracks / Criminal DLS, DUI #3 (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302534

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION:Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:06/20/20 1330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury

VIOLATION:Criminal DLS, DUI #3 (Drugs)

ACCUSED:Jason Schofield

AGE:37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police received a report of erratic operation of a 2004 Silver Subaru Legacy on Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury.

Upon locating the vehicle, the operator was identified as Jason Schofield of Waitsfield, VT. Subsequent investigation determined Schofield had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Schofield's right to drive a vehicle was also Criminally Suspended.

Schofield was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for suspicion of DUI Drugs and Criminal DLS. While at the State Police Barracks, Schofield participated in a drug evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). At the conclusion of the evaluation he was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI #3 Drugs and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:07/30/2020 0930 hrs

COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.