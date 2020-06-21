DUI/DLS VSP St. Albans

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE # 20A202626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2018 at 2215 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATON: Berkshire , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and DLS

ACCUSED: Sunshine Gagnon

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/20/2020 at approximately 2215 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a Family fight on Montgomery road in the town of Berkshire. The subsequent investigation yielded that Sunshine Gagnon had committed the offense of Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and driving with a suspended license.

Gagnon was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing, and then cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on August 20 ,2020 for Driving under the influence and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No