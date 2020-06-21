DUI/DLS VSP St. Albans
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 20A202626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2018 at 2215 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATON: Berkshire , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and DLS
ACCUSED: Sunshine Gagnon
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/20/2020 at approximately 2215 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a Family fight on Montgomery road in the town of Berkshire. The subsequent investigation yielded that Sunshine Gagnon had committed the offense of Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and driving with a suspended license.
Gagnon was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing, and then cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on August 20 ,2020 for Driving under the influence and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No