Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,591 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020 / 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Michael Lamberton

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 06/20/2020 at 1907 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 14, Williamstown. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Michael Lamberton, indicators of impairment were detected.  Upon completion of the investigation, Michael was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Michael was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A     

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.