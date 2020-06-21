Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020 / 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Michael Lamberton

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/20/2020 at 1907 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 14, Williamstown. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Michael Lamberton, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Michael was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Michael was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191