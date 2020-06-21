Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020 / 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Michael Lamberton
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/20/2020 at 1907 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 14, Williamstown. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Michael Lamberton, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Michael was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Michael was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191