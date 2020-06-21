Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motorcyclist Killed on I-80

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Saturday June 20, 2020

On Saturday, June 20, 2020 around 3:30pm, a 43 year old male was traveling above the posted speed limit going eastbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 158 on a 2011 Harley Davidson. The rider failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and lost control, crashing in the median.  Several witnesses stopped to render first-aid but the single male rider died on scene as a result of his injuries. 

I-80 was shut down for about one hour while a medical helicopter was on scene.  Traffic later opened back up with intermittent delays in both directions while the Utah Highway Patrol flew a drone around the crash site.  Crews cleared from the scene and the road was open in all directions around 7:30pm. 

Witnesses stated the rider was not wearing a helmet.  The single male rider was in his mid 40’s and his identification is being withheld pending family notification. 

In 2019 there were 47 motorcyclists killed on Utah roads, a 24% increase from 2018.  We ask all drivers to be more aware of their surroundings as motorcycle season is in full swing and we urge cyclists to take the steps to keep themselves safe on the roadway too by wearing safety equipment and holding proper motorcycle endorsements.   

