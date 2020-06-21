Middlesex Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A302541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/20/20 at 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 59

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Alexander V. Harvey

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/20/20 at approximately 1945 hours Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 North Bound near mile marker 59 in the town of Middlesex for traveling 96 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexander Harvey of Keene, NH. Harvey was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/13/20 to answer to the charge of excessive speed. He was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

