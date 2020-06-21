Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,585 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/20 at 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 59

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed      

 

ACCUSED: Alexander V. Harvey                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/20/20 at approximately 1945 hours Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 North Bound near mile marker 59 in the town of Middlesex for traveling 96 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexander Harvey of Keene, NH. Harvey was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/13/20 to answer to the charge of excessive speed. He was subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/20 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.