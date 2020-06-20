Wise Civilian & Cop, a phone app which renders prejudice and violence meaningless. Wise Civilian & Cop, a phone app with a revolutionary solution to prejudice and violence.

MOUNT SHASTA, CA, USA, June 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vast Self Corporation, a public charity, announced today a plan to create an app named Wise Civilian & Cop. This interactive and educational game will soon be available at Google Play and Apple Store. The purpose of this game is to end racism, prejudice, and violence between civilians and cops by making them meaningless and obsolete.

In today's complex world, most of us cannot imagine the public or cops without guns and bullet-proof vests, but this game can prove this reality is very much possible.

Whether you are a cop or civilian, this game will shock you by revealing a secret long hidden away from humanity. This secret is the main reason our society has always relied on violence and guns.

Beata Balos, a spokeperson for Vast Self Public Charity, says: "the material the app relies on is supported by empirical science and logic, yet it's still completely unknown to most of humanity. The contents of this app will shock most of the users".

If this secret were revealed to the public, being a cop would be the most pleasant and satisfying job on the planet. It would be a reality where you would never have to carry or use a gun.

Sound impossible?

Play this game and find out for yourself.

View a short video about this revolutionary app here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SI2a6BH9ZN0

Vast Self is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose sole purpose is to restore peace and happiness in the World. This is accomplished by demonstrating how all personal and World problems can be eliminated permanently by recognizing the single reason responsible for their existence. We aim to provide educational tools that will serve all individuals and organizations seeking permanent solutions to personal and World problems.

These tools will demonstrate why problems such as: dissatisfaction, negative emotions, hunger, pain, violence, war, etc. exist in the first place and why they are opposite to our natural state. The natural, peaceful, harmonious state will become self-evident once the single reason that obstructed our peace and happiness is fully recognized and removed.

