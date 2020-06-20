Traffic alert – Rt 2 in Kirby

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[Barracks Name]

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Rt 2 in Kirby is closed due to an accident in the area of house number 191 Rt 2 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Melanie Daniell

VSP ST Johnsbury

802 748 3111