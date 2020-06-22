Infotools releases paper on balancing technology and talent for the market research industry
Guide for achieving quality, speed and cost savings in the consumer insights space by uncovering the strengths of humans and machines
People are turning to technology more than ever to stay connected and productive... accelerating the business conversation around technology adoption, pushing digital transformation on a global scale.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new paper “Finding your “techquilibrium” in the market research industry.” A term coined by Gartner, techquilibrium is defined as the right mix of traditional and digital capabilities and assets. The paper gives market research companies practical advice for balancing technology adoption with human expertise to deliver on the increased demands for speed, quality and cost savings.
— Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools
“People are turning to technology more than ever to stay connected and productive during the current pandemic,” said Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools. “This reality will accelerate the business conversation around technology adoption and push digital transformation on a global scale.”
“Finding your “techquilibrium” in the market research industry” gives readers an in-depth look at how current events have accelerated the need and expectation for technology adoption. The paper provides a series of approaches that can ease traditional challenges surrounding the adoption of new solutions alongside ways to help humans do their jobs better. A series of down-to-earth takeaways include questions businesses can ask themselves to guide their own path toward “techquilibrium.”
The paper explores some vital themes such as:
- Implementing technology that will complement existing company strengths and skills
- Creating more value by combining the capabilities of machines and humans
- Minimizing workflow disruption with a smart approach to the selection of any new solutions or platforms
- Asking the right questions of yourself, your business and your stakeholders prior to making any major platform changes
The full paper can be downloaded here: https://web.infotools.com/finding-your-techquilibrium-in-the-market-research-industry
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design, data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as MDI, Nielsen and Ipsos. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
###
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-389-3337
email us here