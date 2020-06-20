Traffic alert - US Route 2 in Milton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in the town of Milton in the area of the Sandbar bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. Milton Police, fire and rescue are on scene working the incident.

This incident is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate by Milton Police Department.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Katie Irish

Barracks Clerk

VSP St. Albans

802-524-5993 ext 2700