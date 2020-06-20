Colossus Securities and Jadesan Capital Investments Announce Strategic Partnership

Colossus Securities Jadesan Capital Investments

Colossus Securities announces a global strategic partnership with Jadesan Capital Investments.

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, June 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossus Securities is pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership with Jadesan Capital Investments, combining Colossus Securities' next-gen financial technology services with Jadesan Capital Investments' industry-leading global financial services in fund management for private, professional and institutional customers.

Through this strategic partnership, Colossus Securities provides an established trading platform along with unparalleled fund safety measurements provided by Fullerton Custodian to customers of Jadesan Capital Investments. With technology being an increasingly critical role in every aspect of a business, this partnership plays a massive part in propelling both companies forward.

"I am pleased to be in partnership with Jadesan Capital Investments. Having a shared view with Jadesan Capital Investments, Colossus Securities will integrate our technology by offering a secure and established platform to JCI customers," said Clarence Soh, Colossus Securities CEO. "I believe this will take a step further by allowing JCI customers to utilise their knowledge learnt from financial classes and experience trades on their own. With that, I am looking forward to this partnership and future endeavours in time to come."

Asset segregation has always been a concern for the trust society has in intermediaries and for the economy. "To protect our clients and give them a peace of mind, asset segregation and fund safety is a must. Fullerton Custodian does just that, resulting in lesser risks undertaken by clients."

"With this partnership established, it will accelerate the velocity of executing prospects that Jadesan Capital Investments has set in place," said Adam Slipstone, Jadesan Capital Investments CEO. "We will be working closely together to ensure that Jadesan Capital Investments is advancing progressively and paving the way for success for our clients."

With the start of this partnership, offering cutting edge technology to Jadesan Capital Investments' customers, this represents a step-change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market.