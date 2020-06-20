Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,914 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/19/20, 2235 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Lincoln Rd, Lincoln, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jessica Erwin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/20 at approximately 2235 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of

an assault on South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Throughout the course

of the investigation, it was discovered that Jessica Erwin (56) of Lincoln, VT

had operated a motor vehicle during this incident. While speaking with Erwin,

Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Erwin was subsequently screened and

placed under arrest for DUI.

Erwin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later

released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal

Division at a later date.

The reported assault is still under investigation. An update will be released as

additional information is obtained.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.