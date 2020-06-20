New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/19/20, 2235 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Lincoln Rd, Lincoln, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jessica Erwin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/20 at approximately 2235 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of

an assault on South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Throughout the course

of the investigation, it was discovered that Jessica Erwin (56) of Lincoln, VT

had operated a motor vehicle during this incident. While speaking with Erwin,

Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Erwin was subsequently screened and

placed under arrest for DUI.

Erwin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later

released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal

Division at a later date.

The reported assault is still under investigation. An update will be released as

additional information is obtained.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.