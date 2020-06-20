New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/19/20, 2235 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Lincoln Rd, Lincoln, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jessica Erwin
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/20 at approximately 2235 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of
an assault on South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Throughout the course
of the investigation, it was discovered that Jessica Erwin (56) of Lincoln, VT
had operated a motor vehicle during this incident. While speaking with Erwin,
Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Erwin was subsequently screened and
placed under arrest for DUI.
Erwin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later
released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal
Division at a later date.
The reported assault is still under investigation. An update will be released as
additional information is obtained.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.