Westminster Barrack / DUI & OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2020 at 1835 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennett Road, Guilford Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI , Operating without Owner’s Consent

ACCUSED: Ryan B. Bratton

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Bennett Road in the Town of Guilford (Windham County) Vermont, reporting an intoxicated family member that was out of control.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 23-year-old Ryan B. Bratton was intoxicated, took another family members vehicle without permission, and was speeding up and down Bennett Road. Bratton was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and operating without consent of owner. Bratton was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Bratton was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

(802)722-4691 fax