Westminster Barrack / DUI & OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 19, 2020 at 1835 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennett Road, Guilford Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI , Operating without Owner’s Consent
ACCUSED: Ryan B. Bratton
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Bennett Road in the Town of Guilford (Windham County) Vermont, reporting an intoxicated family member that was out of control.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 23-year-old Ryan B. Bratton was intoxicated, took another family members vehicle without permission, and was speeding up and down Bennett Road. Bratton was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and operating without consent of owner. Bratton was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Bratton was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600
(802)722-4691 fax