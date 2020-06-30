New Vinyasa Yoga / Power Yoga Workout Video for Quarantine Yoga Practice

Vinyasa Yoga Flow/ Power yoga workout Home of Vinyasa Yoga / Power Yoga

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is known as a breath-synchronized practice due to each posture is connected to the next one using the breath” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy announces a brand new Vinyasa Yoga / Power Yoga video led by it's founder, Michelle Goldstein. As a continuation of their Vinyasa Yoga flow series, the YouTube channel will soon release this 47 minute yoga class, perfect for quarantine yoga at home.

This video includes the traditional poses and sequences of Vinyasa Yoga, also known as 'Flow Yoga', combined with deep breathing techniques (pranayama) such as Ujjayi breath, specially designed to achieve a full body relaxation.

The type of experience that is had with the Vinyasa Yoga practices is known as the flow experience. The 'state of Flow' is characterized by total absorption in the activity, while maintaining deep single pointed focus and concentration. A union of consciousness and action is how it's described by regular practitioners. It happens when the capacities and abilities we have are in balance with the challenges presented by the activity we are doing.

This experience of fluidity can be more accessible through the practices of Yoga Vinyasa. This style gather several qualities that make possible to enter in an intense concentration, through physical activity, body movement, breathing and creativity.

The breath has a vital role in this disciplined Power Yoga Workout. This dance of movement with the breath, combined with the sequences and progression of postures that are performed in Vinyasa Flow, offers many possibilities for creativity. "Vinyasa Flow Yoga is known as a breath-synchronized practice due to each posture is connected to the next one using the breath", says Michelle Goldstein, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Watch the video here:

View the full Heart Alchemy Vinyasa Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PLvZ6q3slYQGLOTIZHRsak which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

What is Vinyasa Yoga?

The term Vinyasa is derived from "nyasa", meaning “to place,” and "vi", meaning “in a special way.” This indicates that we are bringing consciousness to each movement in each moment. Vinyasa yoga pairs the breath with smooth transitions from one pose to another and it’s a faster-paced class that can be vigorous, athletic and dynamic.

Vinyasa Flow is a practice to connect internally and also a very enriching experience when we develop and share it in our collective yoga sessions. This style of yoga facilitates calorie-burning and is known for improving flexibility, muscular strength, cardiovascular health and mental focus.

Names of Vinyasa Yoga: Vinyasa yoga (a.k.a “Ashtanga Yoga,” a.k.a. “Vinyasa Flow,” a.k.a. “Flow Yoga”.)

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com.

