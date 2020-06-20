VSP Middlesex/ Violation of Conditions of Releases

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302526

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2020 @ 2048 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 North Main Street, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sandra Lee. Richardson

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 16 North Main Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported suspicious complaint. State Police made contact with the complainant, who was identified as Sandra L. Richardson of Waterbury. Further investigation revealed that Richardson was involved in a verbal altercation with another individual at the apartment complex. Richardson was found to be in violation of her conditions of release as she had consumed alcohol during the course of the evening. Richardson was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Richardson was processed at the Middlesex Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on August 20, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge. Richardson was subsequently transported to the Chittenden County Correctional for the remainder of the evening.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 20, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes