Heart Alchemy Yoga New Release: Power Yoga for Summer 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga pleases once again with this Power Yoga for Summer 2020 (summer power yoga) class, lead by the teacher and yoga expert Michelle Goldstein.

Through the years, Heart Alchemy Yoga has grown to become a leading YouTube channel in Power Yoga classes and related fitness videos. As part of this series of over 350 Power Yoga classes, we are pleased to share our Power Yoga summer 2020 class to satisfy online yogis that want to cultivate strength, stability and clarity of mind, while honing their physique.

Power Yoga is among the most popular forms of yoga since it's a fast, athletic and fluid style that includes a dynamic sequence of movements and demanding postures, which have made it perfect for quarantine yoga.

This Power Yoga series from Michelle was created to help practitioners stay fit and develop a deeper ability to focus and calm the mind.

With millions of yogis around the world stranded at home as a result of the pandemic, a lot of people find themselves under very stressful conditiosn.

This type of Power Yoga video is also dedicated to those carefree but disciplined practitioners, who want a complete workout that also fits for doing at home. Michelle Goldstein, the co-founder of Heart Alchemy, said about this workout: "This summer power yoga video is perfect for those who are looking for something more intense and dynamic than traditional yoga".

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_0hrg1tB-g

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

