Two Coronavirus-Related Deaths Added in Wyoming

June 19, 2020

Two more residents of a Washakie County long-term care facility who were listed previously as laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly announced deaths both involve older adult women with health conditions known to put them at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

The facility was identified earlier as a site of a COVID-19 outbreak; six facility residents have now died in connection with the outbreak. Testing identified 16 cases among residents and 12 among facility staff.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 927 lab-confirmed cases and 246 probable cases reported to date.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

