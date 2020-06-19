2020-06-19 14:10:27.957 Florissant Shell Sells Show Me Cash Ticket Worth $347,000

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s April 28 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Florissant Shell, 3555 Dunn Road, in Florissant. St. Louis resident Byron Camp won the $347,000 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 1, 8, 25, 32 and 39. 

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $79,000.

Last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to education programs in the county.

