2020-06-19 15:56:48.017 Missouri Player Wins $1,000 a Day for Life

2020-06-19 15:56:48.017

The Missouri Lottery enthusiastically urges all Lucky for Life™ players to check their tickets from last night’s drawing. A lucky ticket sold in the state matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Lucky Ball number, to win the game’s top prize - $1,000 a Day for Life! Last night’s winning numbers were 1, 6, 16, 27 and 34, and the Lucky Ball number was 2.

“We’re thrilled to have our first “$1,000-a-day-for-life winner,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “This ‘For Life’ winner joins 13 other Missouri Lottery players who have won $25,000 a year for life since Lucky for Life sales began here in 2015.”

Players can check their tickets by scanning them on the Lottery’s mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail.

“If you have the winning ticket, be sure to sign the back and put it in a safe place before making your appointment to take it to Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City,” Reardon added. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice.”

Per Lottery policy, information regarding the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning top-prize ticket will be made available within 72 hours, or after the winner has come forward and completed the claiming process – whichever occurs first.

An additional Missouri player matched the five white-ball numbers drawn last night to win the second-level prize of $25,000 a year for life.

These winners have 180 days to claim their prize, which in this case is Dec. 15.