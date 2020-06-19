Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
June 20 Cut-off Date Remains for Dicamba Use in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding pesticide applicators of the state-specific restriction for the use of the herbicide dicamba on dicamba-tolerant soybeans for the 2020 growing season. The product cannot be applied in Minnesota after June 20.

The 2020 Minnesota restriction is in addition to those established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The affected formulations are XtendiMax, Engenia, FeXapan, and Tavium.

The June 20, 2020, cut-off date is based on the MDA’s ongoing investigations and informal surveys into reports of crop damage from alleged dicamba off-target movement over the past three growing seasons.

Dicamba is most effective early in the growing season. Product labels recommend application on small broadleaf weeds that are up to 4 inches tall.

To manage weeds after cut-off times, herbicides from Group 9 (products containing glyphosate), Group 2 (such as Pursuit, Classic, FirstRate), and Group 14 (such as Flexstar, Cobra, Cadet, Ultra Blazer) can be used. If you have herbicide resistant weeds such as waterhemp, follow the University of Minnesota Extension recommendations on layering of residual herbicides such as Dual, Outlook, Warrant, and Zidua.

In Minnesota, the XtendiMax, Engenia, FeXapan, and Tavium formulations of dicamba are “Restricted Use Pesticides” for retail sale to, and for use only by, certified applicators who have complete dicamba or auxin-specific training.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

