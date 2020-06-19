» News » 2020 » Knob Noster State Park hosts four-week Leave No T...

Knob Noster State Park hosts four-week Leave No Trace program

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 19, 2020 – Knob Noster State Parks invites the public to explore the seven Leave No Trace Principles with park staff at their Gold Standard site, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 5. The series will be a four-week series, meeting at site #1 each Sunday in July.

Each program will consist of a presentation and discussion on two of the Leave No Trace Principles followed by an activity. Activities could include brief hikes or interactive games. Programs are good for individuals of all ages and skill sets – all are welcome. Participants who attend at least three of the four Leave No Trace programs will win a prize. Prizes will be awarded on July 26, the last day of the series.

This program will meet once a week for four weeks at site #1 in the special use camping area, also known as the scout camping area. The camping area is located on the eastern side of the park, down the street from the visitor center and the campground. Parking is available in the large Works Progress Administration (WPA) parking lot near the entrance gate. Participants should follow the orange sandwich board signs to the camping area. Individuals or family/household units will meet in the large, open grassy area of site #1, where large circles will be placed on the ground to designate safe social distancing areas. Each individual or family/household unit will be allowed their own circle.

Lawn blankets, camping chairs, sunblock and insect repellent are recommended. Face coverings are not required; however, participants are encouraged to wear them when social distancing is not possible.

To ensure safe social distancing measures are possible, registration is required. Those interested, should call Knob Noster State Park office at 660-563-2463 to register prior to the date of the program. Participants must register for each program date separately.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick.

Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-563-2463.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

