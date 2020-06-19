Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Signs 11 Bills, Vetoes One

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bill:

House Bill 594: Temp Open Gyms/ Health Clubs/ Fitness Ctrs

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 594:

"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety."

