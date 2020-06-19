David Moody Installed as President of Associated General Contractors of Georgia
Moody, CEO of C. D. Moody Construction Company, Inc., to serve as president for a one-year termATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently installed David Moody as its chapter president. During a virtual ceremony, outgoing president Brian Daniel officially passed the gavel to Moody, who will lead the chapter from 2020-21.
Moody is the Founder & CEO of C. D. Moody Construction Company, Inc. (CDM), one of the largest African-American-owned construction companies in America. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in aviation, collegiate, commercial, K-12, municipal, nonprofit and retail facilities, as well as historic renovations. CDM is ranked as one of Atlanta’s Top 25 Commercial Contractors and Top 100 Private Companies by Atlanta Business Chronicle.
“I am both humbled and excited by the opportunity to work with my colleagues at AGC Georgia during the next year,” said Moody. “I look forward to working closely with our Board to accomplish great things to serve our community.”
Moody earned his B.A. in Psychology from Morehouse College in 1978. He then proceeded to earn a B.S. in Architecture and a five-year professional degree from Howard University in 1981. Shortly after, he returned to his home in Ann Arbor, Mich. to work as an architect field engineer for Bechtel Power. In 1983, he relocated to Atlanta and decided to establish his own firm only three years later.
CDM has worked on many high-profile projects including Olympic Stadium, Federal Reserve Bank, Turner Baseball Field, Philips Arena, Coca-Cola, Disney World, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot and the Jackson International Concourse.
Throughout Moody’s career, he has played an active role in the industry and in the community. Moody is a member of numerous organizations and currently serves as a trustee for Morehouse College and as a board member of Citizens Trust Bank. He is a past president of the Atlanta Chapter for the National Association of Minority Contractors, the Downtown Atlanta Rotary Club and the Atlanta Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include more than 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
