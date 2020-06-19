Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 @ 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover St, Glover VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Lawrence Fecteau

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2020 at approximately 2005 hours, the Vermont State

Police responded to a residence on Glover Street in the Town of Glover, VT for a report of

an attempted break-in. It appeared someone used force on a door located in the rear of

the home in an attempt to gain access inside, causing damage. No entry was made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks

at 802-334-8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: pending identification

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

