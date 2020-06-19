Derby/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 @ 2005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover St, Glover VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Lawrence Fecteau
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2020 at approximately 2005 hours, the Vermont State
Police responded to a residence on Glover Street in the Town of Glover, VT for a report of
an attempted break-in. It appeared someone used force on a door located in the rear of
the home in an attempt to gain access inside, causing damage. No entry was made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks
at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: pending identification
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881